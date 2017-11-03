2020 World Series Game 1 recap: Padres bullpen falters in 6-4 loss

Six days is a long time for a baseball team to go between games, and the Padres’ rust showed tonight. Nearly a week removed from their NLCS sweep of the Dodgers, Andy Green’s squad looked like the antithesis of its regular season self in all facets of the game. 13 hits manifested just four runs, not enough to overcome the six allowed by shaky defense and shakier relief.
Cal Quantrill continued his stellar postseason by allowing just three singles and a walk in five innings, striking out eight Mariners. The lone run allowed on his watch was thanks to a two-out throwing error by third baseman Miguel Sano in the third inning. Quantrill was in line for the win when he was pulled for a pinch hitter with a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. That lead was short-lived and never regained.
Seattle put up a three spot in the sixth to take the lead, then added a pair in the eighth to extend it. Matt Harvey was responsible for most of the damage, allowing the tying and go-ahead run before giving way to Miguel Diaz, who worked around two singles for a scoreless inning and a third. Kyle Barraclough followed by giving up a bloop and a blast in the eighth, making the score 6-3. Eric Lauer and Jake Nix each contributed perfect outings, but by then it was too little too late.
Too little too late also applies to Fernando Tatis, Jr’s home run to lead off the ninth inning, as well as the double Adam Jones hit one out later. The next two batters left Jones stranded on second, a theme that was already well-established throughout the game. The Padres left a runner on base in each of the first three innings, then left them loaded in the fourth. They left two runners on in the fifth, and bookended the evening by stranding one lone runner in each of the final three innings. The sixth inning saved itself the ignominy simply by the virtue of all three batters being retired in order.
All eight position players in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit, with Tatis’ three leading the way. The shortstop went 3-4 with a pair of doubles and a walk to go along with his solo shot. Along with the Padres’ final run, Tatis drove in their first with a one-out double in the first to bring Luis Urias home. Tatis scored the second run one batter later when first baseman Josh Naylor hit a double of his own. The team’s only other run came in the fourth inning when second baseman Urias singled home right fielder Wil Myers.
While it was inconsequential in regard to the final score, one bright spot came in the eighth inning. With one out, Ichiro was brought in to pinch hit in the pitcher’s spot. Facing his first major league team, he singled in the first World Series at-bat of his 20-year major league career. He was lifted for pinch runner Franchy Cordero who was then, yes, stranded.
The Padres will look to bounce back and even the series tomorrow evening, with the team’s clubhouse leader getting the start.
Comments
I told you we shouldn't have started Quantrill in game 1.
I think you go with the team/moral leader every time.
And yes, we all like Ichiro, but he shouldn’t be on the roster. We could have gone with another pitcher, if we thought their arms were this tired, or more realistically, we could have gone with one of our up/down boys like Asuaje (sp?).
Game 2. Let’s do it!
By Zen Blade on 11.03.17 8:07pm
Asuaje is on the WS roster.
By Joe Lanek on 11.03.17 8:15pm
He’s on the bench along with fellow infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, outfielders Franchy and Ichi, and Hedges’ backup Mitch Garver, who came over from the Twins in the Sano trade.
By Joe Lanek on 11.03.17 8:19pm
I love that Ichiro is on this roster.
Old man Ichiro showing the kids how to do it, and against his old team. Something tells me he’ll come up big in a key moment to squash his old fan base.
By roydjt on 11.07.17 1:54pm
Just to be clear, we're talking
C: Hedges
1B: Naylor
2B: Urias
3B: Sano
SS: Tatis
LF: Jones
CF: Margot
RF: Myers?
How do we get Sano?
By Bielsa Widow on 11.04.17 7:00am
Trade with Minnesota.
I’ll probably go into more detail if he or Garver come up big later in the series.
By Joe Lanek on 11.04.17 9:04am
In the Spangenberg/Asuaje blockbuster trade
By padmadfan on 11.05.17 8:56am
2023 and not a year sooner
By trevor619 on 11.04.17 8:55am
Poor Javy Guerra...
A late bloomer finally coming into his own, Guerra got injured in August after a HBP in Denver by Chris Sale. That necessitated shifting FTJ from his natural position, 3B, to SS where he hadn’t played regularly since he was in AAA Salton Sea. Good thing Sano was made available in a waiver deal!
By 4xPCL Champs on 11.04.17 7:32pm
I opened thinking this would be kinda dumb
And found myself riveted
By B Cres on 11.04.17 11:35pm