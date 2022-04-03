Mike Clevinger to begin season on IL

San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger will open the season on the injured list with knee soreness, according to sources.

“It felt like we were kind of in a rush job with him to begin with,” Bob Melvin said. “So it allows us to kind of smooth things out, slow it down.” — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) April 3, 2022

Clevinger, 31, missed the entire 2021 season with the Padres after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but is now dealing with a knee injury.

The Padres are trying to be careful with Clevinger and want to ease him back into a full MLB season, which he hasn’t seen since 2019.

Clevinger came to San Diego in a trade during the shortened 2020 season and made four starts for the Padres. Clevinger also started Game 1 of the 2020 NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The trade to acquire starting pitcher Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics provides depth for the rotation and doesn’t push Clevinger to get healthy immediately.

With Clevinger starting the season on the injured list, the starting rotation includes Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove, Chris Paddack, and Manaea.