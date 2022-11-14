Welcome to Gaslamp Ball, the home of San Diego Padres news and analysis, and a strong community for Padres fans from around the world to connect online.

Gaslamp Ball is your home for all types of Padres analysis. Come for the stories and analysis about Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Joe Musgrove, and many others, or listen to our podcast, Talking Friars, hosted by Ben Fadden.

Join our community of Padres fans and offer your own thoughts on the team through FanPosts or FanShots, or add your voice to the discussion in the comments section of an article on the site.

For more information on Gaslamp Ball writers and contributors, please go to our masthead.

Follow us on Twitter, and like us on Facebook.

Gaslamp Ball is one of the hundreds of team sites on SB Nation, which is a subsidiary of Vox Media. You can view our community guidelines here.

To reach us, please fill out our contact form.