The moments that paved the way for a Padres 8-0 comeback victory

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s home run last night was the highlight most fans are going to remember from the San Diego Padres wild 9-8 comeback victory over the Chicago Cubs and understandably so. It was the face of the franchise wearing Tony Gwynn cleats hitting what ended up being the game-winning home run in front of tons of Padres fans.

But that moment wouldn’t have happened in that special fashion if these things didn’t happen beforehand:

Getting down 8-0

Let’s start here. Watching Yu Darvish and Pedro Avila struggle wasn’t fun but it obviously was part of the story and what made last night so unprobable.

Avila keeping it 8-0 (as weird as that sounds)

Sure, he allowed four runs to make it seem like there was no shot at coming back but if he would’ve continued to struggle, then the Padres don’t win this game. Avila pitched a scoreless fifth and sixth inning, striking out the side going into bottom of the sixth...

Fernando’s walk and Jake Cronenworth’s home run

The Padres needed each and every run they got last night so yes, Tatis’ walk was big. The at-bat of the night goes to San Diego’s first baseman. After hitting a homer foul, he battled for eight more pitches and on that eighth pitch he put San Diego on the board.

Crone with the at bat of the year so far pic.twitter.com/as1kKOwwDD — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) April 9, 2024

Manny, Profar and Kim attacking

Props to Manny Machado, Jurickson Profar and Ha-Seong Kim for being aggressive against Jose Cuas—the first reliever Craig Counsell went to. Machado hit one hard past Dansby Swanson, Profar singled to right and Kim shot one the other way to bring in them both with the help of Mike Tauchman.

Lead cut in half pic.twitter.com/nfSAU1IlAX — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) April 9, 2024

Campusano playing situational baseball

In the same inning Luis Campusano came up with Kim on third and no outs. He knows he doesn’t have to do too much and he hits a grounder to Nico Hoerner to make it 8-5.

Merrill not trying to be the hero

Jackson Merrill was one of the unsung heroes of last night because he wasn’t trying to be the hero. He knows the top of the lineup is coming up soon so his job is to get on base. That’s what he did twice in key spots. The first one was leading up to Xander Bogaerts’ home run, blooping a single in front of Cody Bellinger.

Xander finally goes deep

Bogaerts is not off to a great start, especially compared to last year when he was one of the best hitters in all of baseball in April. Even with his first home run of 2024 last night, his OPS is just .630 through 13 games so it had to have felt good for him to feel like he really was one of the differences in a Padres victory.

X marks the spot! pic.twitter.com/K5hr4X4n48 — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) April 9, 2024

De Los Santos’ quick 7th and Peralta’s shutout 8th

The last thing we wanted was for the Padres to start scoring but then allow the Cubs to erase all the work San Diego just did in the sixth. Ten pitches was all it took for Enyel De Los Santos to get through Christopher Morel, Swanson and Michael Busch.

Wandy Peralta allowed a base runner with one out in the eighth but got the last two outs on a flyout and grounder.

Merrill’s walk and Tatis’ homer

Merrill was on base for Bogaerts’ home run and was on yet again for when Fernando stepped up to the plate. What a call by Don Orsillo.

NANDO FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/BfMURFfBzg — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) April 9, 2024

The Korean call made me smile even though I have no idea what they’re saying:

OOOOOOHHHH no idea what they’re saying but these guys are so fun to listen to pic.twitter.com/XBUcrBGPjm — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) April 9, 2024

What a moment that was for Tatis. As I wrote earlier, the face of the franchise wearing Mr. Padre cleats hitting the go-ahead home run to create a lasting memory for every fan who stayed up to watch the end of this game. It’s like Tony was smiling down on Petco Park last night.

Suarez slams the door

It didn’t end there. Robert Suarez still had to close out this game and boy was he all business in the ninth. 14 consecutive fastballs to get the three outs to end it (five of those hit 100 mph).