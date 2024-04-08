Is it time to be concerned about Manny Machado?

Manny Machado should get the benefit of the doubt when he’s a six-time All-Star and one of the stars of Major League Baseball. And he does get the benefit of the doubt—at least from me—when he gets off to slow starts. It’s a long season.

This time is different though because it’s not like he’s healthy and just not in a groove for whatever reason. No, he “definitely” still feels stuff in his right elbow that Dr. Neal ElAttrache repaired during the offseason.

“So it’s not 100 percent. Better than what it was last year, but definitely not where I want it to be. I know talking to the doctors,” Machado told Dennis Lin. “You’re gonna be more 100 percent in that second year (after surgery).

Machado seemed to be ramping up well in Spring Training before the Padres shut him down throwing-wise for a little bit and now he’s throwing but isn’t yet throwing to first base from third base on fielded grounders.

There is no definitive return time for the 31-year-old.

If Machado isn’t going to be more like himself until the second year, which wouldn’t be until 2025, then how far away from that 2022 Machado will he be this season?

He enters Monday’s series against the Chicago Cubs hitting .196 with a .658 OPS. That’s not the Manny Machado we know or want. I’d like to be able to say ‘well he’s just getting unlucky’ but if we look at his Baseball Savant numbers, it doesn’t look great compared to 2023 (when he was playing hurt at times then as well).

To summarize these two pages (yes, way smaller sample size this year), Machado’s xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, average exit velocity and hard hit percentage are down compared to last season.

Could this be nothing? Maybe. But it’s okay to be a little concerned about the health and production of San Diego’s captain based on him not being where he wants to be, the probability he won’t be 100% this year and his slow start statistically.

Please Manny, make me look like a fool. I’m rooting for a bounce back season just like Jake Cronenworth is having so far but there is uncertainty around him right now.