Padres Reacts Survey Results: Fans think Graham Pauley should be starting third baseman

The Gaslamp Ball community was asked earlier this week who they wanted starting at third base while Manny Machado continues to DH. The results are here...

No surprises.

Nothing against Tyler Wade—he’s actually doing a good job so far (135 OPS+, .333 average)—but we all know he’s not going to be a part of this franchise long-term. Let’s remember he was signed to a minor league deal in the offseason. His career OPS+ in the big leagues is 33% below league average with a .220 batting average.

Graham Pauley, on the other hand, is a top eight prospect in the farm system according to MLB.com, and has more power potential than Wade. Sure, he wasn’t facing Blake Snell every time out but Pauley hit 27 home runs in less than 160 minor league games before being called up to start the 2024 season.

The 23-year-old has been given just ten at-bats so far from Mike Shildt and one of them was for a home run—his first hit in the big leagues.

WHAT A MOMENT FOR GRAHAM PAULEY pic.twitter.com/hDoPzUiyTP — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) March 31, 2024

The Padres are in the business of winnings games so if they feel like Wade gives them the better shot right now, that’s fine (if he keeps producing offensively). But if the 29-year-old gets into a slump, then they need to give Pauley more at-bats. What is there to lose if Wade isn’t getting on base?

Find out what Pauley can do when he’s given consistent playing time against the best pitchers in the world.

I don’t want to not mention Eguy Rosario but he’s another right-handed bat and Pauley seems to have more upside than him at this point.

