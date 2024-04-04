Good Morning San Diego: Padres avoid sweep vs. Cardinals behind Kyle Higashioka heroics

San Diego Padres News
Higashioka achieves rare feat to help Padres avoid sweep (MLB.com)
MLB News
Back in session: Judge blasts 1st HR of 2024 in wild win (MLB.com)
Down to last out, O’s cap long day with walk-off winner (MLB.com)
Bases loaded, 2 outs in the 11th and here comes ... the pitcher?! (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Verlander tentatively scheduled for rehab start (MLB.com)
Pivetta continues Oakland dominance as Red Sox sweep (MLB.com)
Vogt ‘thrilled’ with Guards’ offensive approach to begin ‘24 (MLB.com)
Gallo breaks out, hits first HR with Nats in win over Pittsburgh (MLB.com)
Bold prospect predictions for 2024 — one for each team (MLB.com)
The 10 best power-hitting prospects in the Minors (MLB.com)
No. 5 Draft prospect demolishes 491-foot (!!) homer (MLB.com)
MLB execs weigh in: Who will be top rookie in ‘24? (MLB.com)
We’ve never seen a college hitter like Charlie Condon (MLB.com)
8 new Minor League concessions items you’ll want to try (MLB.com)
Loading comments...