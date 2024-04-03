Good Morning San Diego: Padres trade for LHP Jackson Wolf from Pirates

San Diego Padres News
Pirates trade lefty Jackson Wolf back to Padres for minor leaguer Kervin Pichardo (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Pitching Prospect Jackson Wolf Back to the San Diego Padres (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
What slump? Harper’s third homer of the night is a grand slam (MLB.com)
Belli, Suzuki lead Cubs’ rout of Rox (MLB.com)
Schneider’s ninth-inning homer gives Blue Jays comeback win (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Coleman recalled; France placed on paternity list (MLB.com)
Holliday wallops 2nd leadoff homer in 4 games at Triple-A (MLB.com)
Predicting when we’ll see Holliday, Skenes and other top prospects in the Majors (MLB.com)
‘Eye-popping’ core has Crew off to hot start (MLB.com)
Pirates trade for former No. 2 overall pick Joey Bart from Giants (MLB.com)
Here are the 10 best power-hitting prospects in the Minors (MLB.com)
Who is Ronel Blanco, newest member of no-hit club? (MLB.com)
9 fun facts about Ronel Blanco’s no-hitter (MLB.com)
Here are 13 of the most unlikely no-hitters (MLB.com)
Astros’ 17 no-hitters the most of any expansion franchise (MLB.com)
Every MLB team’s most recent no-hitter (MLB.com)
All-time no-hitters in MLB history (MLB.com)
Loading comments...