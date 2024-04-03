 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres trade for LHP Jackson Wolf from Pirates

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: JUL 23 Padres at Tigers Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Pirates trade lefty Jackson Wolf back to Padres for minor leaguer Kervin Pichardo (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Pitching Prospect Jackson Wolf Back to the San Diego Padres (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

What slump? Harper’s third homer of the night is a grand slam (MLB.com)

Belli, Suzuki lead Cubs’ rout of Rox (MLB.com)

Schneider’s ninth-inning homer gives Blue Jays comeback win (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Coleman recalled; France placed on paternity list (MLB.com)

Holliday wallops 2nd leadoff homer in 4 games at Triple-A (MLB.com)

Predicting when we’ll see Holliday, Skenes and other top prospects in the Majors (MLB.com)

‘Eye-popping’ core has Crew off to hot start (MLB.com)

Pirates trade for former No. 2 overall pick Joey Bart from Giants (MLB.com)

Here are the 10 best power-hitting prospects in the Minors (MLB.com)

Who is Ronel Blanco, newest member of no-hit club? (MLB.com)

9 fun facts about Ronel Blanco’s no-hitter (MLB.com)

Here are 13 of the most unlikely no-hitters (MLB.com)

Astros’ 17 no-hitters the most of any expansion franchise (MLB.com)

Every MLB team’s most recent no-hitter (MLB.com)

All-time no-hitters in MLB history (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...