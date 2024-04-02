Padres Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino passes away

According to various reports, former San Diego Padres President Larry Lucchino has passed away at the age of 78. Lucchino was inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 2022 alongside Ted Leitner.

Lucchino served as San Diego’s President and CEO from 1995 to 2001. He hired Kevin Towers as General Manager, who constructed numerous playoff rosters including the 1998 National League championship team.

His impact is felt every day in downtown, as he helped get Petco Park approved in November of 1998 and led the design of the ballpark.

“If not for Larry Lucchino, there’d be no new ballpark,” former Padres owner John Moores said.

Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement this morning: