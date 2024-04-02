 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Mike Shildt reveals thoughts on Cardinals tenure

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Mike Shildt says he’s still fond of Cardinals, happy with Padres (ESPN.com)

MLB News

Imanaga takes no-hit bid into 6th in stunning MLB debut (MLB.com)

Bucs battle their way to first 5-0 start since 1983 (MLB.com)

10 of the most intriguing series coming up this week (MLB.com)

Verlander throws sim game, rehab start to follow (MLB.com)

Mega-prospect drawing superstar comps from teammates (MLB.com)

‘He’s a different cat’: How mindfulness keeps this barefoot Blue Jay centered (MLB.com)

Let’s overreact! 11 hot takes after season’s first weekend (MLB.com)

Father Time no match for Morton as he blanks White Sox (MLB.com)

Wrigley goes wild for Morel’s Little League homer (MLB.com)

11 players who made good first impressions (MLB.com)

The 13 biggest stars on new teams this season (MLB.com)

Ranking the best moments from an electric Opening Day (MLB.com)

MLB execs weigh in: Who will be top rookie in ‘24? (MLB.com)

