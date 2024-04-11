 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Dodgers to host Padres this weekend

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, April 11, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Seoul Series-Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres Top Prospect Agrees With Team’s Decision to Send Him Down to Triple-A (Sports Illustrated)

Dodgers vs. Padres series preview, pitching matchups, TV info & more (True Blue LA)

MLB News

Arrighetti arrives to help aid ailing rotation (MLB.com)

Correa saves Twins’ lead with absolute seed to nail Ohtani at home (MLB.com)

Raleigh’s 10th-inning homer gives Mariners win over Blue Jays (MLB.com)

Nola braves elements, notches quality start to secure series win (MLB.com)

Giants’ first 2 steals of the season spark early rally in win vs. Nats (MLB.com)

‘Mature beyond his years’: Holliday ready to seize big league moment (MLB.com)

Holliday has been on big league fields since he was a toddler (MLB.com)

Ripken family ‘thrilled’ for Holliday to wear dad’s No. 7 (MLB.com)

The most anticipated debuts in MLB history (MLB.com)

Born for this: Holliday grew up ready for MLB debut (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...