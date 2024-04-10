Good Morning San Diego: Padres payroll cuts lead MLB in landslide

San Diego Padres News
Padres cut nearly $100M from payroll, almost twice as much as any other MLB team (NBC 7 San Diego)
MLB News
Statcast metrics say to keep an eye on these 10 players (MLB.com)
Cowser’s historic day backs Burnes’ 7-inning gem (MLB.com)
Framber lands on IL with left elbow inflammation (MLB.com)
Is Betts on his way to an EGOT? (MLB.com)
The latest on Spencer Strider’s UCL sprain (MLB.com)
Wakefields’ legacy celebrated at emotional ‘04 Red Sox reunion (MLB.com)
MLB’s No. 5 Draft prospect discusses life as collegiate Ohtani (MLB.com)
Tigers use masterful defense as prelude to 4-run rally in 9th (MLB.com)
Build a streak for chance to win $5.6 million (MLB.com)
Play Immaculate Grid: Put your baseball knowledge to the test (MLB.com)
The latest quiz from Sporcle and MLB (MLB.com)
Guess today’s mystery MLB player within nine guesses (MLB.com)
Compare players and their stats before time runs out (MLB.com)
Loading comments...