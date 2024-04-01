Padres Reacts Survey: Who should be the starting third baseman?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

If you were on social media over the weekend you probably saw fans clamoring for Graham Pauley to be starting at third base. Sure, Tyler Wade has a .938 OPS in 10 at-bats but no Padre fan thinks that’s sustainable so they want to see their top-10 prospect get every day at-bats so they can see what he can provide for the team.

He provided one heck of a moment on Saturday, which only seemed to make the pro-Pauley crowd louder (not saying I’m against it).

It’s time for the Gaslamp Ball audience to give their opinion. Should the every day third baseman be Wade? Should it be Pauley? Eguy Rosario isn’t getting much attention but he’s an option too.

Results will be posted when made available.

