Padres welcome similar Cardinals into San Diego

Who were the most disappointing teams of 2023? The San Diego Padres (82-80, missed postseason) are up there—maybe at the the very top—but so are the St. Louis Cardinals (71-91, missed postseason), who come to town looking to rebound from a series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both clubs similarities go beyond what happened last year and what they’re trying to do this season. Both have superstars on the infield (ever heard of Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts?). Both have managers who may not be managers if their teams don’t succeed in the next couple years. Both cities are known as baseball towns with passionate fan bases.

San Diego and St. Louis are trying to find out who they are. We think we know who the Padres are: the underdog who isn’t going to give up. A group that will play fundamentally good baseball under Shildt. We don’t know for sure though about who’s actually going to be able to be relied upon throughout the long season.

Is this start from Luis Campusano sustainable? Should we actually worry about Joe Musgrove? Is Jake Cronenworth back?

Yes, the Cardinals are one series into their season so of course they’re trying to find who they are as well. Will their rotation and early season injuries (Sonny Gray, Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar) be why they miss the postseason? Are Arenado and Goldschmidt going to get back to who they should be?

Let’s see if we’ll have some clues to these answers by the end of the week.

Cardinals (1-3) vs. Padres (3-3) start times and pitching matchups

Monday 6:40 p.m. PT: Kyle Gibson (STL) vs. Matt Waldron (SD)

Tuesday 6:40 p.m. PT: Miles Mikolas (STL) vs. Yu Darvish (SD)

Wednesday 1:10 p.m. PT: Zack Thompson (STL) vs. Joe Musgrove (SD)