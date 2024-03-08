 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Can Graham Pauley make Padres roster?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, March 8, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
2024 San Diego Padres Spring Training Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

A breakout Padres prospect makes his roster case (MLB.com)

MLB News

Spring Breakout rosters are set: Here’s your full guide (MLB.com)

Here are the top prospects on Spring Breakout rosters (MLB.com)

Red Sox agree to 6-year extension with Brayan Bello (source) (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Whitley resumes throwing (MLB.com)

Ranking the 10 best matchups we’ll see at Spring Breakout (MLB.com)

That 1 player each team would be lost without (MLB.com)

Watch LIVE: MLB The Show ‘24 player ratings revealed (MLB.com)

Swanson, on son’s recovery: ‘We’re very, very lucky’ (MLB.com)

Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)

Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Breakout (MLB.com)

Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)

Every ranked prospect in big league camp (MLB.com)

Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)

Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...