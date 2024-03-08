 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game #16: San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

Tonight’s game has been rained out

By Ben Fadden
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants, March 8, 2024, 5:40 p.m. PT

Location: Peoria Stadium, Peoria, AZ

Update: The game has been cancelled due to rain and lightning

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

