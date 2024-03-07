 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres top prospects ready for season

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, March 7, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

New Top 30 Prospects lists unveiled: AL and NL West teams (MLB.com)

MLB News

Playing all 162 is a feat — these players have done it most (MLB.com)

Rosario agrees to deal with Nationals (source) (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: France throws live BP (MLB.com)

Holliday passes toughest test so far: ‘To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best’ (MLB.com)

Injuries: Acuña, Verlander, Red Sox, Sonny Gray (MLB.com)

Ohtani, Trout hug it out before first spring meeting (MLB.com)

‘Greg With One Leg’ recalls groundbreaking college career (MLB.com)

Pirates tell Skenes he won’t make Opening Day roster (MLB.com)

Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)

Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Breakout (MLB.com)

Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)

Every ranked prospect in big league camp (MLB.com)

Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)

Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)

