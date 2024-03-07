Good Morning San Diego: Padres top prospects ready for season

San Diego Padres News
New Top 30 Prospects lists unveiled: AL and NL West teams (MLB.com)
MLB News
Playing all 162 is a feat — these players have done it most (MLB.com)
Rosario agrees to deal with Nationals (source) (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: France throws live BP (MLB.com)
Holliday passes toughest test so far: ‘To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best’ (MLB.com)
Injuries: Acuña, Verlander, Red Sox, Sonny Gray (MLB.com)
Ohtani, Trout hug it out before first spring meeting (MLB.com)
‘Greg With One Leg’ recalls groundbreaking college career (MLB.com)
Pirates tell Skenes he won’t make Opening Day roster (MLB.com)
Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)
Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Breakout (MLB.com)
Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)
Every ranked prospect in big league camp (MLB.com)
Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)
Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)
Loading comments...