What does the Padres outfield depth look like right now?

Eddie Rosario and David Peralta are among the outfield free agents who have come off the board on cheap deals that the Padres perhaps decided to pass on, which is questionable considering their outfield situation. Yes, Tommy Pham is still out there and he is going to sign with a team but it isn’t a guarantee to be San Diego.

So what does the outfield situation currently look like in Peoria? Here are the major league options:

Fernando Tatis Jr.

It’s Fernando Tatis Jr. I think he’ll make the team.

Jackson Merrill

Merrill is one of the best prospects in all of baseball and seems to be transitioning well to the outfield. He started out in left field but has since been playing almost every day in center, perhaps signaling the Padres plan to start him there on Opening Day. The 20-year-old may have gotten off to a slow start statistically in Cactus League play but he’s putting together good at-bats and not striking out much (2 K in 22 AB).

Some may think A.J. Preller is rushing him to the majors and that may end up being true, but if Tatis says on a national broadcast he’s seen enough I’m going to believe him until proven wrong.

Jurickson Profar

Profar was brought in (or at least we thought) to be a bench utility guy. After all, he’s making $1 million, which is nothing for a major league franchise. However, it seems like he’s the Opening Day left fielder if the season started today because of the lack of major league starting caliber outfield talent San Diego has right now.

The Padres are around $20 million away from the $237 million first luxury tax threshold so there’s still room to add. Tommy Pham is the obvious candidate still out there but the two parties have been in a staring contest the last few months, according to Dennis Lin.

Jose Azocar

Azocar is an ideal fifth outfielder. He can play all three outfield spots and has good speed. I like that he’s one of the players that has put on muscle this past offseason but I feel like we know Azocar’s ceiling. If Merrill struggles, he’ll be getting a shot at being the every day center fielder.

Tim Locastro

Locastro was just brought into camp but he took no time to make an impression—at least on the fan base. Like Azocar he’s got speed and can play the outfield but what has stood out so far is his bat. While it might end up just being because he isn’t facing Gerrit Cole and it’s in Arizona, it’s still impressive that his OPS is 1.378 through his first nine at-bats (yes I know very small sample size).

He and/or Oscar Mercado could end up in El Paso waiting for a call from Preller.

Oscar Mercado

Mercado has a 1.233 OPS in more at-bats than Locastro this spring so the Padres might be higher on him at the moment but it’s still a small sample size (18 AB). As a big leaguer he’s a .237 hitter with a .677 OPS so San Diego will have to keep their expectations tempered if they do decide to put him on the roster.

Cal Mitchell

Mitchell grew up going to Padres games at Petco Park (big Mike Cameron fan) so it would be a feel good story for him to make the club but he doesn’t have as much experience (71 G) as Locastro (98 G) and Mercado (101 G), which may make him be one of the final big league roster cuts. The 24-year-old has an .844 OPS this spring with a home run as well.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see him want to stay in the organization though to keep fighting for that dream to make it to Petco Park in a Padres uniform.

Jakob Marsee

Marsee is down at the bottom of this list not because he is the least talented but because he’s one of the Padres top prospects and Mike Shildt has said this spring they want those young guys to be playing every day regardless of if they’re at the big league level or not.

Is that opportunity there for him over some of these other major league experienced guys? That’s the big question.

Marsee has been playing some left field in Cactus League play so perhaps the Padres are considering him more than I think but I haven’t heard as many people around Peoria think he’s essentially a guarantee to make the roster like Merrill.

The 22-year-old is coming off a great 2023 season, as he hit 16 home runs and posted an .841 OPS. He was a Fall League All-Star and is currently the 12th ranked Padres prospect, according to MLB.com.

Who do you think will make the Opening Day roster in the outfield?