Good Morning San Diego: Padres grab Spring Training win vs. Cubs

San Diego Padres News
Jackson Merrill in mix for Padres’ center field job (MLB.com)
Padres notes: Ha-Seong Kim gets a look atop order; club makes early moves; Yuki Matsui trends toward return (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres’ Michael King: Sharp in spring so far (CBS Sports)
Blake Snell to the Padres? AJ Preller Tells Young Fan ‘Probably Not’ (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
The Judge-Soto bromance is real at Yankees camp (MLB.com)
Interest in Snell, Montgomery picking up? (MLB.com)
‘I want to be here’: Wheeler signs extension with Phils through ‘27 (MLB.com)
Verlander moves toward return with 60-pitch session (MLB.com)
2015 MVP, 3-time All-Star Donaldson announces retirement (MLB.com)
1 prospect to watch from each team during Spring Training (MLB.com)
Chapman brings superb defense, ‘destiny’ with BoMel to Giants (MLB.com)
Future MLB manager? Pujols doesn’t see why not (MLB.com)
After setting rookie steals record, Ruiz gets advice from Rickey (MLB.com)
Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)
Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Breakout (MLB.com)
Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)
Every ranked prospect in big league camp (MLB.com)
Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)
Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)
Loading comments...