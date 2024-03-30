Game #5: San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants, March 30, 2024, 4:15 p.m. PT
Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA
TV: FOX
Radio: 97.3 The Fan
After meeting with MLB and the National Weather Service, we expect today’s game to be played as scheduled with rain lessening significantly prior to first pitch and as the evening progresses. pic.twitter.com/TkxV9ZyiK3— San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 30, 2024
Who knows if we'll see nine innings today but Jackson Merrill is back in there pic.twitter.com/WH18E7OV4u— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) March 30, 2024
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!
Loading comments...