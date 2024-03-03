Padres send Jairo Iriarte, 10 others to minor league camp

After Sunday’s big win over the Mariners, the Padres sent 11 minor leaguers back to minor league camp after spending their first days of 2024 with the big league squad.

We have re-assigned the following players to Minor League camp: RHPs Nick Hernandez, Jairo Iriarte, Adam Mazur, and Sean Reynolds, LHPs Daniel Camarena, Jay Groome, Austin Krob, and Robby Snelling, C Ethan Salas, and INFs Marcos Castañon, Nathan Martorella.



— San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 3, 2024

None of these were surprises in terms of whether those players were going to make the Opening Day roster or not but perhaps some were surprised about Jairo Iriarte and Nathan Martorella being moved to the minor league side this soon.

Iriarte had thrown three scoreless innings and was a top-7 prospect in the Padres farm system so perhaps San Diego was going to give him some more time to prove he should be a surprise addition to the Opening Day roster. However, there are plenty of arms ahead of him with big league experience (Pedro Avila, Matt Waldron, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez) who haven’t been terrible so it makes sense that the club has chosen to give the 22-year-old more time to develop in the minor leagues.

Iriate posted a 3.49 ERA between High-A Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio in the 2023 season.

It is worth noting Drew Thorpe is still in big league camp (3 IP, 0 ER) but he is on the outside looking in at making the roster for Opening Day. Some point in 2024 though is definitely on the table.

Martorella is an intriguing power first base bat but has less than two full years of experience in the minor leagues and it seems like the Padres want their prospects to come up and play every day and those opportunities aren’t there right now for the 23-year-old.

Jake Cronenworth obviously is the starting first baseman with Graham Pauley and Brett Sullivan working some at first base at the moment. Neither were sent to minor league camp with Pauley staying likely due to his versatility despite also not having big league experience yet.

An outside addition is also possible to give more depth to the first base/DH group.