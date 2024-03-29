Good Morning San Diego: Padres beat Giants on Opening Day

San Diego Padres News
Baseball gods shine on Padres, who win Petco Park opener 6-4 over Giants (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres beat Giants in home opener (FOX 5 San Diego)
MLB News
Top moments from Opening Day ... so far (MLB.com)
Burnes dazzles with 11 K’s in an O’s debut for the ages (MLB.com)
Soto authors ‘Yankee classic’ with game-saving OF assist (MLB.com)
Cemented as starters, Houston’s lower-order trio shows promise (MLB.com)
Dodgers’ 3 MVPs live up to the hype in home opener (MLB.com)
Steele’s Opening Day start cut short with hamstring injury (MLB.com)
Lewis’ injury leaves ‘MVP candidate’ hole in Twins’ lineup (MLB.com)
Vlad Jr.’s 450-foot HR gives Blue Jays Opening Day jolt (MLB.com)
‘For Peter’: Padres win emotional home opener (MLB.com)
These Opening Day records are tough to top (MLB.com)
Players with the most Opening Day homers (MLB.com)
The weirdest Opening Day games in history (MLB.com)
Best Opening Day performances in MLB history (MLB.com)
Good start: Opening Day’s top performers (MLB.com)
Loading comments...