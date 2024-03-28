 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Padres Home Opener roster is set!

It’s going to be a party in downtown today!

By Ben Fadden
2024 Seoul Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres have cut their roster down to 26 in time for the home opener against the San Francisco Giants this afternoon. It’s the same that I predicted earlier this week.

Below is the roster:

Rotation: Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Dylan Cease, Michael King, Matt Waldron

Bullpen: Robert Suarez, Yuki Matsui, Wandy Peralta, Enyel De Los Santos, Tom Cosgrove, Stephen Kolek, Jhony Brito, Pedro Avila

Catchers: Luis Campusano, Kyle Higashioka

Infield: Manny Machado, Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, Tyler Wade, Graham Pauley, Eguy Rosario

Outfield: Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Jurickson Profar, Jose Azocar

Do you like Mike Shildt’s roster?

