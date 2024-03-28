Padres Home Opener roster is set!

The San Diego Padres have cut their roster down to 26 in time for the home opener against the San Francisco Giants this afternoon. It’s the same that I predicted earlier this week.

Below is the roster:

Rotation: Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Dylan Cease, Michael King, Matt Waldron

Bullpen: Robert Suarez, Yuki Matsui, Wandy Peralta, Enyel De Los Santos, Tom Cosgrove, Stephen Kolek, Jhony Brito, Pedro Avila

Catchers: Luis Campusano, Kyle Higashioka

Infield: Manny Machado, Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, Tyler Wade, Graham Pauley, Eguy Rosario

Outfield: Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Jurickson Profar, Jose Azocar

Here's your 26-man roster for the 2024 Opening Series at @PetcoPark!



Details: https://t.co/ZWZtQNnkVV pic.twitter.com/mXFBP8uDUe — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 28, 2024

Do you like Mike Shildt’s roster?