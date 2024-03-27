 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Padres announce Opening Week plans

Sheel Seidler will be throwing the first pitch prior to the home opener

By Ben Fadden
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres home opener is almost 24 hours away and the club announced their plans for the week earlier today. Below are the main things to know:

  • First pitch times: Thursday-1:10 p.m. (gates open at 11 a.m. and ceremonies start around 12:30 p.m.) | Friday-6:40 p.m. | Saturday-4:15 p.m. | Sunday-1:10 p.m.
  • Padres probable starters: Yu Darvish (Thursday), Joe Musgrove (Friday), Dylan Cease (Saturday), Michael King (Sunday), Matt Waldron (Monday)
  • Petco Park will remain open after the game Thursday to ticketed fans for a watch party in Gallagher Square as the San Diego State Aztecs take on the UConn Huskies in the Sweet 16 (4:39 p.m. tip)
  • First pitches: Sheel Seidler (Thursday), Rashid Shaheed (Friday), Naomi Girma (Saturday)
  • Updated bag policy: prohibits bags except for clutches and purses no larger than 5” X 7”, single-compartment clear plastic bags not exceeding 12” X 6” X 12” or infant and medical bags (no drawstring bags anymore)
  • April 2 vs. St. Louis Cardinals: City Connect Poncho giveaway
  • Tickets for all home games can be purchased here
  • How fans can watch the team on cable has not been announced by the team (as of Wednesday morning)

