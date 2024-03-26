Good Morning San Diego: Padres reveal starting pitcher rotation

San Diego Padres News
Padres notes: Leodalis De Vries’ appreciation, Woo-Suk Go’s mindset, Manny Machado’s progress (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Lifelong Padres fans have Opening Day tradition (MLB.com)
Padres set starting pitching rotation, reflect on Korea trip before exhibitions vs. Mariners (NBC 7 San Diego)
MLB News
Each team’s projected Opening Day lineup (MLB.com)
Ohtani says he never bet on sports, had no knowledge of Mizuhara’s gambling (MLB.com)
Montgomery has long-term offers from multiple teams (report) (MLB.com)
Inside ballplayers’ secret Uber identities (MLB.com)
Cards’ outfield gets cloudier after Carlson collision (MLB.com)
Sale’s excitement growing after healthy, successful spring (MLB.com)
Mitchell (fractured bone in left hand) out at least a month (MLB.com)
Woo to start season on IL with elbow inflammation (MLB.com)
Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)
At a glance: Key additions, departures for all 30 teams (MLB.com)
Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)
Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)
Loading comments...