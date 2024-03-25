Guessing what the Padres Home Opener roster will look like

The San Diego Padres split their first two games of the season last week in the Seoul Series with a roster that was built to win those two games. Dylan Cease, for example, wasn’t needed so he was on the taxi squad for those games but will make this next roster.

The team has had time off and is going to be getting into the daily grind of a big league season, which calls for a different makeup of their 26-man squad. So, who will be having some tough conversations with management and who will be getting to let out a big exhale by Thursday morning? My predictions:

Rotation: Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Dylan Cease, Michael King, Matt Waldron

We know Darvish, Musgrove, Cease and King are in the rotation and we (meaning a lot of Padres fans) think that Waldron is going to be named the fifth starter. Jhony Brito pitched out of the bullpen in Seoul and Waldron continues to pitch more innings in his outings after a tremendous spring. He’s expected to appear in one of the exhibition games over the next two days after throwing more than three innings following Cease in the second exhibition game in Seoul before Opening Day last week.

Bullpen: Robert Suarez, Yuki Matsui, Wandy Peralta, Enyel De Los Santos, Tom Cosgrove, Stephen Kolek, Jhony Brito, Pedro Avila

Determining the final spots in the bullpen was tough. I could totally end up being wrong but I went with Kolek and Avila over Randy Vasquez, Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon because both guys need to stay on the major league roster if San Diego wants to keep them.

Kolek was selected in the Rule 5 draft so he has to be offered back to the team he was on if he doesn’t make the roster and Avila is out of options—he’d be picked up by someone so San Diego probably wants to avoid that, especially when it’s the beginning of a long season. Morejon has one more option year and Estrada was optioned earlier today to Triple-A El Paso.

Woo-Suk Go was already optioned before the Seoul Series so he has to stay down for 15 days before being eligible to come back up.

Catchers: Luis Campusano, Kyle Higashioka

Brett Sullivan was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on March 19 and has to stay down for ten days.

Infield: Manny Machado, Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, Tyler Wade, Graham Pauley, Eguy Rosario

I initially was going to take Pauley off since he didn’t start either game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers but then the question is ‘who is the backup first baseman?’ and I don’t have an answer for that other than Pauley.

A.J. Preller could add someone like C.J. Cron, which would allow Pauley to go get consistent at-bats in the minors, but it feels like the Padres are focusing more on a Tommy Pham reunion and already are committed to Pauley being up. Why would they have one of their top prospects on the roster for two games and then send him down?

Outfield: Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Jurickson Profar, Jose Azocar

This should be the four outfielders because...well there were only four outfielders on the Seoul roster. Sure, Pham could get signed and then this changes but all I can go off of is who’s in the organization right now. Expect Tatis, Merrill and Profar to be the three starters.

Do you agree with my roster predictions? Let me know your thoughts below!