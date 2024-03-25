 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres hold celebration of life for Peter Seidler

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, March 25, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Padres celebrate Peter Seidler’s life in baseball, community during Petco ceremony (San Diego Union-Tribune)

How to watch celebration of life for Peter Seidler at Petco Park (FOX 5 San Diego)

Hundreds gather to remember life and legacy of San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler (NBC 7 San Diego)

‘This is where he belonged’: Padres honor life of Peter Seidler at Petco Park (The Athletic)

Padres cancel FanFest, reschedule Seidler memorial in advance of weekend storm (NBC 7 San Diego)

Padres celebrate life of late owner Peter Seidler (ESPN.com)

MLB News

Each team’s projected Opening Day lineup (MLB.com)

The players have spoken: Survey on best player, team, more (MLB.com)

Montgomery has long-term offers from multiple teams (report) (MLB.com)

The 2024 award winners will be ... (MLB.com)

Tovar, Rockies agree to 7-year extension (source) (MLB.com)

The unheralded ace who just might be one of MLB’s best pitchers (MLB.com)

Snell throws first sim game with Giants; what’s next? (MLB.com)

A dream comes true as Yankees meet ‘Yankees of Mexico’ (MLB.com)

Get ready for Opening Day with free games streaming on MLB.TV (MLB.com)

Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)

At a glance: Key additions, departures for all 30 teams (MLB.com)

Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)

Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)

A memorable Opening Day start for every team (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

