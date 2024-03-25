 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Exhibition Game: San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners

The season has already started but these next two games don’t count...another weird start to the year for the Padres

By Ben Fadden
San Diego Padres v LG Twins Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners, March 25, 2024, 6:40 p.m. PT

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Padres TV

Radio: 97.3 The Fan

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

