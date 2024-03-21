Padres excite fans before FanFest cancellation

One of the messages going around the Padres fan base following this morning’s 15-11 win over the Dodgers was how great the atmosphere will be now coming up at FanFest this weekend. Well that isn’t happening anymore, as the team has cancelled the event due to expected weather in the area.

“Due to expected inclement weather this weekend, including the possibility of thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds, the Padres have cancelled Padres FanFest & the San Diego Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday, March 24. FanFest ticket holders will have the opportunity to claim up to four (4) free tickets to attend either Monday’s 6:40 PM PT exhibition game against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park, or Tuesday’s 1:10 PM PT contest. Seating for the complimentary tickets will be in the upper deck, right field upper level, left field reserved and Gallagher Square while tickets remain. All gates will open at 3 PM on Monday, March 25 for a 6:40 PM start to give fans time to enjoy the activities before the game. Gallagher Square gates will open at 11 AM and all other gates at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, March 26 prior to the 1:10 PM game. See a list of activities and claim your tickets at the link below! Tickets for the lower seating bowl are still available for purchase for $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 14 and under at www.padres.com/tickets.”

Peter Seidler’s celebration of life is still happening Saturday but it’s being pushed up to 11 a.m. Seating comes on first-come first-serve basis and you must have a ticket.

FanFest being cancelled doesn’t take away the fact that the Padres are coming home with a 1-1 record despite losing game one to this ‘super duper team’ and allowing 11 runs in game two. Usually that means you’d be 0-2 but not if your offense can score 15 runs.

Like Xander Bogaerts said, they “could have just gone through the motions” knowing they were going to be facing Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the long flight was right around the corner but they didn’t.

They punched and then got punched but punched back again...and again and again. That didn’t happen enough last season so this game should definitely be encouraging to fans.

Shoot, who knows what would have happened if Jake Cronenworth’s glove didn’t get a hole in it the other night. Perhaps the Padres would be 2-0.

I’m not saying the Dodgers are in trouble in the NL West but this series showed yet again the Padres can compete with them in a postseason series format. And as long as they make the postseason that’s what matters.