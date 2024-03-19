Kick off the Padres season with FOCO’s Seoul Series bobblehead collection

Our beloved San Diego Padres are kicking off the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, Korea as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers tomorrow and Thursday. If you are looking for a piece of remembrance to place in your home to commemorate this historic series for the San Diego Padres, it’s your lucky day!

Our friends at FOCO are back and better than ever with their first ever Seoul Series Bobblehead Collection for the San Diego Padres. This collection will include a selection of 4 of the San Diego Padres star players: Ha-seong Kim, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Xander Bogaerts. Each player in this collection is repping their home white gameday unform in an action pose. FOCO is also launching a mini scene bobblehead where all 4 of these players will be featured with their gloves on in one bobblehead.

Make sure to click the link above in this article to preorder yourself some of the awesome bobbleheads to create your own Seoul Series collection before they are all sold out!