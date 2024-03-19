Padres Opening Day roster is set!

The San Diego Padres have cut their 31-man travel roster down to 26 in time for Opening Day against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Seoul. Game 1 is Wednesday morning a little after 3 a.m. PT!

Below is the roster:

Pitchers: Jhony Brito, Yu Darvish, Enyel De Los Santos, Jeremiah Estrada, Michael King, Stephen Kolek, Joe Musgrove, Robert Suarez, Randy Vásquez, Tom Cosgrove, Yuki Matsui, Adrian Morejon, Wandy Peralta

Dylan Cease is a notable name not on the roster but he threw in Sunday night’s exhibition game (San Diego time) and it was reported on Saturday that he wasn’t going to be on the roster. Matt Waldron threw in the second exhibition game for more than three innings so he also won’t be on the active roster.

Jhony Brito pitched the first exhibition game and we knew he’d be available out of the bullpen for these two games.

Pedro Avila makes the taxi squad, meaning the Padres don’t have to make a decision on him until the 28th.

Catchers: Luis Campusano, Kyle Higashioka

Infield: Manny Machado, Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, Tyler Wade, Graham Pauley, Eguy Rosario

The Padres decided to not go with Brett Sullivan, which makes sense considering it is a two-game series so why have a third catcher when you can have Graham Pauley and Tyler Wade—two lefties with more versatility.

Outfield: Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Jurickson Profar, Jose Azocar

We all knew this was going to be the four outfielders because...well there were only four outfielders on the travel roster. Expect Tatis, Merrill and Profar to be the three starters.

What do you think of Mike Shildt’s roster?