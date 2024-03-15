Padres Reacts Survey Results: Fans weren’t satisfied with A.J. Preller’s offseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Gaslamp Ball community was asked earlier this week (before the Dylan Cease acquisition) if they approved of A.J. Preller’s offseason. The results are here...

The timing of this survey wasn’t the best because since it was published on Tuesday, Preller decided to make the biggest acquisition of his offseason. Perhaps the fan base still would vote the same due to the perceived hole in left field and some other question marks depth-wise but there’s no doubt Cease makes this rotation better.

The 28-year-old should allow the Padres to exhale a little bit about how they were going to fill innings in 2024. One starting pitcher eclipsed 165 innings last season in San Diego’s rotation and that guy (Blake Snell) isn’t on the team anymore.

Cease has reached at least 165 innings in each of his last three seasons and if his recent track record is an indicator, he’s going to take the hill 30 times in a pitcher-friendly ballpark.

“Last year wasn’t good,” Cease told Jeff Sanders on his first day in the brown and gold yesterday. “I think I pitched to about 30 percent of my potential, really.”

“I just wasn’t executing well. I didn’t get into a good rhythm…I feel like I’m in a good spot right now. I feel like I’m locked in. I made some good adjustments. I mean, I’ve got a good feel right now. I’ve got a good command of everything. So honestly, just keep building on what I’ve been doing.”

Sounds encouraging. Let’s hope 2022 Cease is the version the Padres get the next two years.

