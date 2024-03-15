Padres name 31-man travel roster for Korea

The San Diego Padres left for Korea a couple days ago and have completed their first on-field workout in Seoul. Last night (San Diego time), the Padres announced all of the players that traveled to South Korea:

Dylan Cease didn’t fly with the team but he is probably on his flight to join the team right now.

Oscar Mercado is the one player that stands out who didn’t make the flight. The Padres seemed to view him and Jose Azocar as similar bench outfielders so why carry both when Brett Sullivan, Tyler Wade and Graham Pauley could play the outfield in an emergency situation?

This roster has to get down to 26 players by March 20 (Opening Day) so A.J. Preller, Mike Shildt and the staff will have to make five cuts combined among the following players:

Pitchers

Pedro Avila, Jhony Brito, Jeremiah Estrada, Stephen Kolek, Adrian Morejon, Randy Vasquez, Matt Waldron

Position Players

Brett Sullivan, Graham Pauley, Eguy Rosario and Tyler Wade

Just because any of these players don’t make the final Seoul Series roster doesn’t mean they won’t make the Home Opener roster. This roster is probably being treated like a postseason series where they’ll have the 26-man roster include the entire rotation when the team gets back to San Diego.

Which players do you think the Padres are going to go with for these two games?