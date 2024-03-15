Updated: Padres Spring Training Breakout Game canceled

San Diego Padres Prospects vs. Seattle Mariners Prospects, March 15, 2024, 1:10 p.m. PT

Location: Peoria Stadium, Peoria, AZ

TV: Padres TV and MLB Network (Nationally)

Radio: 97.3 The Fan

Due to weather, this game has been canceled. There will be a game March 23 but the coverage will not be the same as it was going to be today.

And today's game canceled. — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) March 15, 2024

Here was what the lineup was going to be:

What is a Spring Breakout game?

The Padres big league squad is in South Korea right now but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t supposed to be fun action going on in Peoria.

For the first time MLB is putting on their Spring Breakout series, which is a showcase of all the game’s best young talent. Think of this individual exhibition as the Futures Game but between two teams in their respective matchups.

There are other great matchups around the league during this four-day period, such as Jackson Holliday and the Baltimore Orioles vs. Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates, which happened last night in Florida.

The Padres roster for this canceled game was changed since it was initially announced. I don’t know if you heard but A.J. Preller acquired Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox, which meant he was going to have to give up some of his Spring Breakout game talent. Jairo Iriarte, Samuel Zavala, and Drew Thorpe went to Chicago so they weren’t going to be in this game anyway but Ethan Salas, Dillon Head, Homer Bush Jr., Jakob Marsee, Adam Mazur, Robby Snelling and Dylan Lesko headlined what was still a pretty stacked roster.

Still one heck of a roster



(via @Padres) pic.twitter.com/dCexRVu3gS — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) March 14, 2024

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!