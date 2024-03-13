Padres acquiring Dylan Cease!

The San Diego Padres had questions going into their season about how they were going to get enough innings from their rotation. Dylan Cease should help ease those concerns, as he’s on his way to the Padres from the Chicago White Sox, according to various reporters.

The Padres plane for South Korea is scheduled to leave tonight so who knows what the plan is for Cease in the near future.

BREAKING: The San Diego Padres are finalizing a trade to acquire right-hander Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 13, 2024

Along with Steven Wilson, pitching prospects Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte and outfield prospect Samuel Zavala are headed to Chicago, which hurts to see because of how talented they are but this is Dylan Cease that we’re talking about here (just like Juan Soto was Juan Soto that we were talking about in 2022). San Diego has publicly been telling the fans they’re still trying to compete for a championship and this move should help fans buy in to what’s going on.

They needed starts and innings and Cease certainly will provide that if we’re looking at track record. The former Cy Young runner-up has made 30+ starts in each of his last three seasons, throwing 526 innings in that span. For comparison, Blake Snell threw 436.2 innings over his three years in a Padres uniform.

There are still some holes on the roster but this should help the Padres chances significantly at making the postseason and then going on a run if they get there. Usually teams that go on a run have three starting pitchers to roll out there in a seven game series and the Padres on paper can check that box.

You could’ve said that still with Michael King but there’s still uncertainty about how he will do as a full-time starter. The talent is definitely there though.

Matt Waldron had performed well in Cactus League play but was he going to do that the entire season? And how would the other young starters do in their first year as a Padre?

Now Mike Shildt can line up Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Dylan Cease at the top and hope to get some strong performances from the other 2/5 of their rotation.

It feels more like a postseason team than it did a few hours ago.

How do you feel about this move Padres fans?