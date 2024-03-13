 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game #21: San Diego Padres vs. Oakland A’s

The final game before the team gets on the plane to South Korea

By Ben Fadden
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

San Diego Padres vs. Oakland A’s, March 13, 2024, 1:10 p.m. PT

Location: Peoria Stadium, Peoria, AZ

TV: Padres MLB.com

Radio: None

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Gaslamp Ball is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

GB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

