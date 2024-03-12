Padres Reacts Survey: Do you approve of A.J. Preller’s offseason?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Diego Padres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The real offseason has been done for about a month but some thought the offseason technically would still be ongoing for the Padres with holes left on the roster. It seems like it’s not, as we’re less than 48 hours from the plane taking off for South Korea and the Padres haven’t brought in more starting pitching such as Michael Lorenzen or an outfield bat such as Tommy Pham.

Those additions could come in time for the home opener but let’s face it: this group of guys is the roster going into Opening Day.

A.J. Preller’s offseason will be remembered by the eventual results of the Juan Soto trade. Young pitching was brought in but the offense arguably didn’t improve so how do you judge Preller’s work since the end of last season?

