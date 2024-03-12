Guessing what the Padres Opening Day roster will look like

The San Diego Padres arguably haven’t added enough going into their flight to South Korea, which has created “as tight a competition as [Mike Shildt has] seen in [his] years of managing” here in the final days of spring training. The latest roster cuts yesterday included some players who were fighting for the final spots but there’s still “a few more tough ones” to be had.

So who will be having those tough conversations and who will be getting that weight lifted off of them in the next 48 hours? My predictions:

Rotation: Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Michael King, Jhony Brito, Matt Waldron

We knew the top three going into camp but there was a big competition for the final two spots and Brito and Waldron earned them. Perhaps it’s going to be the wrong decision to put too much stock into their Cactus League performances but the Padres probably want to go with the guys who are performing the best right now.

Brito has 16 strikeouts in 13 innings with a 2.08 ERA. His last couple starts have been encouraging, allowing no earned runs and striking out six batters both times out (including Mike Trout twice).

Waldron doesn’t have the velocity that others do but as Shildt has noted, what matters is if his pitchers are getting outs and the 27-year-old has done that this spring. He may scatter seven hits like last outing but if he keeps posting anything close to his 1.35 ERA and sub 1 WHIP, the Padres are going to be jumping for joy.

If he doesn’t make the rotation, it won’t be his fault.

Bullpen: Robert Suarez, Yuki Matsui, Enyel De Los Santos, Wandy Peralta, Steven Wilson, Tom Cosgrove, Woo-Suk Go, Pedro Avila

Who knows if there will be a permanent closer right from the get go but the bullpen is stacked with talent (as of now on paper). We knew everyone that was going to be in the bullpen except for the last spot, which likely will go to Avila.

The 27-year-old was fighting for a rotation spot but struggled in his last Cactus League start, which took him out of the rotation battle. However, Shildt put him into the game as a reliever last time out against the Los Angeles Angels and he didn’t allow a run.

Perhaps coming out of the bullpen is the best spot for him (1.46 ERA as reliever/4.91 ERA as starter in 2023) to help the team so this could be a blessing in disguise even though Avila wanted to make the rotation.

Catchers: Luis Campusano, Kyle Higashioka

Sullivan could make the roster over Wade, Pauley, Mercado or Azocar but he doesn’t have a lot of time in other spots other than catcher and it’s not like he can help the team a lot in the offense department.

Infield: Manny Machado, Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, Tyler Wade, Graham Pauley

Wade has MLB experience in parts of seven seasons and has played everywhere except first base and catcher. Pauley—despite not debuting yet in the minors—is a left-handed bat and has been playing a bit of first and third while Machado has been DHing, which likely is a sign he is making the team.

Outfield: Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Jurickson Profar, Jose Azocar, Oscar Mercado

I could’ve went with only four outfielders since Mercado and Azocar are both right-handed hitting outfielders that can play all three outfield spots but since I didn’t have Sullivan making it, I put both as reserves.

In a late-game situation, Azocar can pinch-run while Mercado could be used more if offense is needed off the bench.

Sullivan could make the home opener roster if he doesn’t make the Seoul Series squad but for two games that Machado is likely DHing (which eliminates Campusano doing so), it isn’t necessary for a third catcher.

Do you agree with my roster predictions? Let me know your thoughts below!