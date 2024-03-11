Yu Darvish gets Opening Day nod for Padres

Joe Musgrove appeared to be in line to start Opening Day but he is actually going to be pitching in Game 2. Yu Darvish gets the honor of pitching the season opener in Seoul, South Korea.

Here are your starting pitcher matchups for next week's #SeoulSeries! pic.twitter.com/hPGT1o9luP — MLB (@MLB) March 11, 2024

It will be Darvish’s third Opening Day start in the brown and gold but this will obviously be under different circumstances. The veteran starter doesn’t typically begin his season outside of the United States, which is the same for everyone else starting in this series.

Darvish had his Cactus League start rained out on Friday so he is scheduled to pitch later today. If he’s going on an every fifth day schedule, then his next outing would be the 16th but I imagine the schedule will be a bit different because every fifth day doesn’t line up with March 20.

Musgrove could end up starting the home opener but first he’ll face off against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the final Seoul game.

Perhaps MLB wanted Yamamoto vs. Darvish in one of the games but these will still be two must-watch matchups to start the season!