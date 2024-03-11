Good Morning San Diego: Former Padres pitcher Blake Snell has ‘strong preference’ for next team

San Diego Padres News
Snell has ‘strong preference’ to play for this club (report) (MLB.com)
MLB News
Baseball, culture provide ‘great experience’ for Sox in DR (MLB.com)
How fast? Cruz climbs Statcast ranks with two laser HRs (MLB.com)
Every team’s projected 2024 home run leader (MLB.com)
Dubón providing versatility, comic relief for Astros (MLB.com)
Soto sends latest spring blast to the highway (MLB.com)
No. 5 Draft prospect Caglianone strikes out 9 in 6 no-hit innings (MLB.com)
‘Toronto boy’ Votto eager to trade in bib for Major League uniform (MLB.com)
Volpe already seeing spring swing work pay off (MLB.com)
Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)
At a glance: Key additions, departures for all 30 teams (MLB.com)
Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Breakout (MLB.com)
Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)
Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)
Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)
Loading comments...