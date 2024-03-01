Spring Training Game #9 and #10: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels and Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels, March 1, 2024, 12:10 p.m. PT
Location: Peoria Stadium, Peoria, AZ
TV: Bally Sports West and MLB.com
Radio: MLB.com
San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers, March 1, 2024, 12:10 p.m. PT
Location: American Family Fields of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ
TV: None
Radio: MLB.com
⚾️ Padres lineups for today's split squad games...— Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) March 1, 2024
vs. Angels:
Tatis RF
Bogaerts 2B
Cronenworth 1B
Campusano C
Kim SS
Profar LF
Rosario 3B
Azocar CF
Locastro DH
RHP Randy Vasquez
@ Brewers:
Marsee LF
Merrill CF
Mercado RF
Higashioka C
Mitchell DH
Batten 3B
Wade 2B…
