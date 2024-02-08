Padres announce Peter Seidler celebration of life for March 23

After announcing their FanFest for March 24, the San Diego Padres have set in stone their date for the Peter Seidler celebration of life: March 23.

Below is information from the team regarding the event:

“The team will also wear a “PS” jersey patch in Seidler’s memory during the entirety of the 2024 regular season.

Current and former Padres, team and league executives, local dignitaries, family members and special guest speakers will be in attendance for the celebration of life with Padres broadcaster Don Orsillo serving as Master of Ceremonies. Admission is free, with fans required to claim digital tickets beginning Thursday, February 29th. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. for all those attending. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking is free of charge and will be available in neighboring Padres-controlled lots, including the Lexus Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade.”

It’s nice to see that Seidler’s children thought of the idea to make a patch with PS inside of a heart, which has been made into some shirts this offseason (hopefully that can be the Opening Day giveaway this year).