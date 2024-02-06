Good Morning San Diego: Padres infield shaping up

San Diego Padres News
Latest On Padres’ Infield Plans (MLB Trade Rumors)
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Reveals His Status For Korea Games vs Padres (Sports Illustrated)
Padres’ bullpen takes shape for 2024 (MLB.com)
MLB News
Yankees add left-handed reliever in trade with Dodgers (MLB.com)
New-look ‘24 Spring Training hats unveiled — check your team (MLB.com)
Giants in talks with slugger Soler (report) (MLB.com)
Powerful Cabbage has ‘a good shot’ at making club (MLB.com)
15 prospects we were wrong about (MLB.com)
Dodgers bringing back Brasier on 2-year deal (source) (MLB.com)
5 reasons Witt is well worth his historic contract (MLB.com)
Harrison gets opportunity to play for hometown Reds (MLB.com)
Yankees head to Florida with high hopes for rotation (MLB.com)
Remembering Turkey Stearnes (MLB.com)
The thing that stopped Aaron-Mays OF? $50 (MLB.com)
Satchel Paige’s legendary talent hard to fathom (MLB.com)
The 37 Negro Leagues legends in the HOF (MLB.com)
Loading comments...