Padres Reacts Survey Results: Fans think Jackson Merrill will start Opening Day

The Gaslamp Ball community was asked earlier this week is they think Jackson Merrill will be starting for the Padres on Opening Day against the Dodgers. The results are here...

No surprise here that most fans voted yes than no. The only surprise is that more fans didn’t vote yes.

Perhaps fans are expecting someone like Michael A. Taylor to sign with the team and Jurickson Profar starts in left field over Merrill. As of now though, it sure seems like the Padres prefer Profar more as a bat off the bench who can play a lot of different spots rather than being their every day left fielder like in 2022.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has advocated publicly for Merrill to make the roster. Beat writers are writing about how impressive the 20-year-old has been early in camp. Mike Shildt is starting Merrill almost every day in center or left field. His locker in Peoria is in between Jake Cronenworth and Xander Bogaerts.

There are too many signs—with less than two weeks until the flight to South Korea—that point towards Merrill making the roster and therefore being in that starting lineup game one against the Dodgers.

It would be a surprise for him not to make it.

