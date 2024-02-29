 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres sign former Yankees OF Tim Locastro

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, February 29, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game Two Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres have ‘real’ outfield competition with time dwindling (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Sign Tim Locastro To Minor League Deal (MLB Trade Rumors)

MLB News

1 team in each division that will be better than last year (MLB.com)

Belli back with one goal: ‘Bring this team to the playoffs’ (MLB.com)

No. 1 prospect Holliday could face top pitching prospect Skenes on Thursday (MLB.com)

GM: Astros plan to offer extension to Bregman at some point (MLB.com)

The secret to Harper’s smooth swing ... Phone booths? (MLB.com)

Meadows’ great catch even had Skubal fooled (MLB.com)

Injuries: Verlander, Muncy, J-Rod, Domínguez, Senga (MLB.com)

Yanks claim Jahmai Jones off waivers from Brewers (MLB.com)

Larry Doby was a pioneer on the basketball court, too (MLB.com)

Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)

Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Breakout (MLB.com)

Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)

Every ranked prospect in big league camp (MLB.com)

Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)

Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...