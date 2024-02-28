Padres add Tim Locastro to big league camp

The Padres, according to Jon Morosi, have added Tim Locastro on a minor league deal with an invite to big league camp.

Source: OF Tim Locastro has signed a minor-league deal with the Padres that includes an invite to @MLB camp. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 28, 2024

The 31-year-old only had 56 at-bats in the majors last season and isn’t going to hit for power but he has serious wheels. His sprint speed is in the 93rd percentile on Baseball Savant (that’s really good if you’re not familiar with that site).

Before going to the Mets in 2023, Locastro spent time with the Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Yankees.

Him signing with San Diego isn’t going to set the baseball world on fire but there’s no reason to not be okay with any time A.J. Preller signs a veteran outfielder to a minor league deal, especially considering what the outfield situation looks like.

Yes, Fernando Tatis Jr. is a good headliner and Jackson Merrill has potential to be an impact player but Jose Azocar doesn’t provide much power and Jurickson Profar is coming off a negative WAR season.

Robert Perez Jr. and Tirso Ornelas were in big league camp but are being sent to the minor league side because there isn’t enough time for all of the outfielders to get reps in games.

Oscar Mercado, Jakob Marsee, Bryce Johnson and Cal Mitchell are still in big league camp as of now but expect some of them to follow Ornelas and Perez in the near future because there’s only two weeks to go before the Padres leave for South Korea.