Padres Reacts Survey: Does Jackson Merrill start on Opening Day

Survey questions were put out to the Gaslamp Ball audience during last season and they’re back this year! The first one we have for you is focused on the player getting the most attention at Padres camp this spring: Jackson Merrill.

Merrill is making the transition to the outfield and there are plenty of people raving about how talented he is, especially for his age (20). Despite not having a full season in Double-A yet, do you think Merrill will be starting in South Korea on March 20?

Results will be posted when made available.

