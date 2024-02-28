Good Morning San Diego: Yu Darvish looks strong in Padres win

San Diego Padres News
Back in spring routine, Darvish deals in debut (MLB.com)
Snell rumors bouncing off confident Schmidt (MLB.com)
The latest on Yanks’ discussions with Snell (MLB.com)
Padres notes: Yu Darvish starts out on track; Fernando Tatis Jr. on top; rotation fluctuation? (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Michael King sharp in his Padres spring debut (MLB.com)
Free Agent Blake Snell Comments on Padres’ Instagram Post (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Bellinger, Cubs make 3-year deal official (MLB.com)
‘Hand me the ball’: Sale has dominant spring debut (MLB.com)
Gray named Opening Day starter following Cards debut (MLB.com)
New spot, same approach for Yordan (MLB.com)
Trout gets his own Hollywood sign out in the desert hills (MLB.com)
Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)
Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Breakout (MLB.com)
Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call? (MLB.com)
Every ranked prospect in big league camp (MLB.com)
Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)
Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)
Loading comments...