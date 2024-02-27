Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Xander Bogaerts comfort growing at 2B

San Diego Padres News
Bogaerts on a mission to make the transition (MLB.com)
Soto looking to add final 6 parks to HR collection (MLB.com)
MLB News
Twins get OF Margot in trade with Dodgers (MLB.com)
Cardinals agree with 3-time All-Star shortstop Crawford (source) (MLB.com)
1 dark horse candidate to make each Opening Day roster (MLB.com)
9 ways Minor League teams are celebrating Black baseball history (MLB.com)
Journeyman starter clears air with Harper over 2015 regret (MLB.com)
We’ve seen some wild Minor League jerseys — and then there’s this one (MLB.com)
Soler gives glimpse of tantalizing strength with pair of knocks (MLB.com)
Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)
Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Breakout (MLB.com)
Every ranked prospect in big league camp (MLB.com)
Free Agent and Hot Stove Tracker (MLB.com)
Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)
Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)
Loading comments...