Good Morning San Diego: Padres ex Blake Snell rumored to possibly sign with Angels

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, February 26, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

If you’ve been waiting to see Soto’s 1st HR in pinstripes ... (MLB.com)

This team appears ‘primed to land Montgomery or Snell’ (report) (MLB.com)

MLB News

Bellinger returning to Cubs on three-year deal (source) (MLB.com)

Ohtani set for Cactus League debut on Tuesday (MLB.com)

Verlander: ‘Hard to forecast’ return to game action (MLB.com)

Slugger-turned-fireballer eyes role in O’s bullpen (MLB.com)

Radcliffe Bros. pull ‘Double Duty’ playing college ball, carrying on family legacy (MLB.com)

How will Dodgers’ 3 MVPs line up in batting order? (MLB.com)

Learning English as a phenom on the rise: ‘Show me and I’ll do it’ (MLB.com)

Every team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)

Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Breakout (MLB.com)

Every ranked prospect in big league camp (MLB.com)

Free Agent and Hot Stove Tracker (MLB.com)

Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked (MLB.com)

Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

